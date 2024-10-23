Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan And Others At Manish Malhotra's Starry Diwali Party

Mumbai witnessed a starry night as A-listers from Bollywood assembled under one roof to join the star-studded Diwali party, hosted by ace designer Manish Malhotra on Tuesday night. From Rekha to Kajol, from Alia Bhatt to Rasha Thadani - actors across generations arrived at the party to celebrate the festive spirit. Celebrities were dressed in their festive finery. The big and fat guest list included names like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah, Sharvari, to name a few. Among the star couples, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput stole the spotlight. Among Karan's closest friends, Kajol, Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon, Shipa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor added glitz and glamour to the party.

Alia Bhatt arrived at the party with sister Shaheen Bhatt by her side. She wore a red lehenga which she opted for her Mehendi ceremony, back in 2022. Suhana Khan wore a red saree while her mother Gauri Khan chose black for the night. Janhvi Kapoor added bling to the red carpet while Ananya Panday chose white saree for the occasion. Ananya posed with BFF Orry on the red carpet. Khushi Kapoor, dressed in a black saree, was spotted with rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina. Among other stars, Shraddha Kapoor, Shobhita Dhulipala, Nusratt Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, dressed in their festive best, arrived at the party. Take a look:

Rekha, Manish Malhotra and Shabana Azmi posed together on the red carpet. Here are more pictures of the guests who added star power to the party:

Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Urmila Matondkar - the OG queens of the 90s also put their best fashion foot forward. Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla were also spotted at the party.

Diwali fever has set in. Like every year, actors-producers will host starry parties. Manish Malhotra set the mood of the season with his starry bash and we can't get enough of it.