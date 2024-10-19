Alia Bhatt, In An <i>Alpha</i> State Of Mind, Shares These Pics From Kashmir

Alia Bhatt, who is busy shooting for her upcoming film Alpha, co-starring Sharvari, shared a series of pictures from Kashmir. The actress looked pretty in a grey sweater. In another image, she looked super adorable in a bunny cap. Sharing the images on Instagram, she wrote, "Location: Kashmir #alpha."

Last month, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's film locked its release date. It is slated to hit the screens on December 25, 2025. Announcing the news with a poster on Instagram, the makers wrote, "On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday... 25th Dec, 2025." Interestingly, Alia's other film Love And War, starring Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor, was earlier scheduled to release on Christmas of 2025. However, it got postponed to March 20, 2026.

ICYMI: Alpha will be directed by Shiv Rawail. It is going to be the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The spy universe started with the Tiger franchise, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The first movie was Ek Tha Tiger and then came Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Next up, we have War 2, by Ayan Mukerji, Pathaan 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the line-up, in which she will co-star with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Sharvari, on the other hand, was last seen in Vedaa. The film also stars John Abraham and Tamannaah in key roles. The film was released on Independence Day and clashed with Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. Vedaa didn't perform well at the box office. In 10 days, it collected Rs 18.50 crore. She was also seen in Munjya alongside Abhishek Verma. The film, directed by Dinesh Vijan, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.