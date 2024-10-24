Alia Bhatt Reveals Sister-In-Law Riddhima Drops "Biggest Gossip Bombs": "Way Ahead Of Her Brother"

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Sahni made her screen debut with the Netflix series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. During the promotions of the show, Riddhima shared her equation with Alia Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor's sister revealed how they bond with Alia "naturally". In return, Alia shared a big secret about her sister-in-law. Alia appeared through a video message during Riddhima's interview with Galatta India. She said, "If there's anybody who has all the khabar (news) in the world, it's Riddhima. She casually drops the biggest gossip bombs, and all of it usually end up being true. So, she's way ahead of all of us, especially her brother (Ranbir)."

Alia Bhatt also showered praise upon her sister-in-law. "But she is also the kindest, most loving, and generous human being who only has love to give. She is also the most entertaining and fabulous bua (aunt) who has taught Raha all kinds of things. Thanks to you, I am doing 'Uma Joshi ye ye ye' almost 20 times a day. I feel very happy and grateful to have you in my life as the most wonderful sister. I won't say sister-in-law because you are more than that," Alia gushed.

After listening to Alia's message, Riddhima shared that the love between them grow naturally. "The love (between the two sisters-in-law) happened very naturally; nothing is forced upon. It's a very natural bonding," said Riddhima.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is the third installment of the Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. In this season, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla joined the OG Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh.