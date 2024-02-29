Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Joins Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

Image shared by Karan Johar. (courtesy: KaranJohar)

Expect a higher dose of glitz, glamour and action in an upcoming season of Karan Johar's Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Karan Johar and the cast of the series shared a new poster of the show on Instagram. Apart from the usual suspects Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, three new faces are introduced in the poster. They are Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's daughter), Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla. In the poster, the ladies can be seen dressed in their party best. Sharing the poster, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, "It's now 7 times the drama, spice & absolute fabulousness! Ready or not, these fierce ladies are coming soon in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, only on Netflix!" Take a look:

For the unversed, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani is a fashion designer by profession. She has been married to Bharat Sahni since 2006. They share a daughter Samara, who is soon to turn 13. Shalini Passi is New Delhi based art colleactor and philanthropist. She has been married to Sanjay Passi. In 2021, Shalini Passi and spouse Sanjay Passi donated Ten Crore Rupees to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Kalyani Saha Chawla is an entrepreneur and a founder of a jewellery brand. She is also the former VP-Marketing and Communications of an internationally reputed fashion brand.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is a Netflix series based on the lives of four star-wives - Seema Sajdeh (previously married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). The series showcases the decade-old friendship of Neelam, Maheep, Seema and Bhavana. The series is an amalgamation of fact and fiction that contribtutes to the drama. In the second season, Gauri Khan had an extended cameo. Needless to say, she is also a dear friend of these star-wives.