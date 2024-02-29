Neetu Kapoor's Shout Out To Daughter Riddhima's Debut In Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives: 'My Ridds A Born Star'

Image shared by Neetu Kapoor. (courtesy: NeetuKapoor)

Neetu Kapoor proves herself as the biggest cheerleader for daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as she will make her debut in Karan Johar's Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Sharing a moving poster of the show on her Instagram story, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Legacy being carried forward. My Ridds a born star. Can't wait. All the best." Apart from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla will make their debuts on the show this season. For the unversed, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani is a fashion designer by profession. She has been married to Bharat Sahni since 2006. They share a daughter Samara, who is soon to turn 13. Take a look at Neetu Kapoor's post here:

Riddhima's cousin Kareena Kapoor also gave her a shout out on social media. Sharing a poster of the show on Instagram story, Kareena wrote, "Fab Ridz. Can't wait to see you." Take a look:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared glimpses of her OOTN as she attended the Netflix press conference where her show was officially launched. Riddhima wore a golden corset top and teamed it up with a black flowy gown. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood wives S3. Coming soon. Only on NETFLIX!" Take a look:

Riddhima Kapoor often shares famjam pictures with her mother Neetu Kapoor and family. In this picture, she is joined by husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara along with Neetu Kapoor. She wrote in the caption, "Time spent together creates magical memories." #familytime. Take a look:

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is a Netflix series based on the lives of four star-wives - Seema Sajdeh (previously married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). The series showcases the decade-old friendship of Neelam, Maheep, Seema and Bhavana. The series is an amalgamation of fact and fiction that contributes to the drama. In the second season, Gauri Khan had an extended cameo. Needless to say, she is also a dear friend of these star-wives.