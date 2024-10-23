Viral: Alia Bhatt Repeats Her <i>Mehendi</i> Lehenga For Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Alia Bhatt is the queen of sustainable fashion and she once again proved it with her Diwali party OOTN. Alia Bhatt chose a pink lehenga, she wore at her 2022 Mehendi ceremony for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash last night. Alia's plus one at the party was her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia accessorized her traditional look with danglers and bracelets. She kept her hair tied in a bun. Alia happily posed for the shutterbugs. Joining Alia Bhatt at the party were Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Rekha and others.

ICYMI, Alia Bhatt had shared fun-filled pictures from her Mehendi ceremony two years ago with this note, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life.There are days... and then there are days like these!" Take a look:

This is not the first time Alia has repeated her outfit. Last year, she wore her wedding saree, designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, at the National Awards ceremony. Alia Bhatt received the award for Best Actress for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the line-up, in which she will co-star with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal. Alia is currently shooting for Alpha, co-starring Sharvari and directed by Shiv Rawail. It is the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' spy universe.