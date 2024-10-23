Alia Bhatt's Paris "Memories" Has A Neetu Kapoor Connection

Almost a month after making her debut at Paris Fashion Week, Alia Bhatt shared some heart-melting pictures from her travel diary. Alia Bhatt's Paris photo dump is all about "mirrors and memories." Alia Bhatt shared a few mirror selfies. In one click, she can be seen smiling her heart out. In another one, Alia can be seen posing with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. The album also features a glimpse of a snack. Alia captioned the pictures, "mirrors & memories." Take a look:

Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of pictures from on the ramp and off the ramp. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "a night to uplift, embrace & inspire; because we're all." Alia shared the stage with international stars like Kendall Jenner, Jane Fonda, Cara Delevingne, Camila Cabello and Simone Ashley to name a few. Take a look:

Neetu Kapoor, who was present in Paris, cheered for her. She shared a video clip from Paris in her Instagram stories in which Alia and Andie MacDowell slaying on the ramp like divas. Neetu wrote in the caption, "We screamed the loudest." Alia walked the ramp with stars like Andie MacDowell, model Kendall Jenner, Brazilian top model Luma Grothe, Ethiopian actress and top model Liya Kebede. The actress wore a silver bustier over a black jumpsuit from the shelves of Gaurav Gupta.

Alia Bhatt has attended several international fashion events in the last few years. Earlier this year, she stole the show in a Sabyasachi saree at the Met Gala in New York. She has also attended Gucci Cruise shows in London, Seoul and New York. This year, she hosted the Hope Gala in London.