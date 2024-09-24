Advertisement

Paris Fashion Week: Neetu Kapoor Cheers For Daughter-In-Law Alia Bhatt: "We Screamed The Loudest"

Alia Bhatt walked the ramp with Andie MacDowell

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: AliaBhatt)
New Delhi:

Neetu Kapoor one more time appeared as the biggest cheerleader for her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt. Alia made her debut at Paris Fashion Week this year and Neetu Kapoor didn't forget to share her shout-out post on social media feed. Neetu Kapoor shared a video clip from Paris in her Instagram stories in which Alia and Andie MacDowell slaying the ramp like divas. Neetu wrote in the caption, "We screamed the loudest." Alia walked the ramp with stars like Andie MacDowell, model Kendall Jenner, Brazilian top model Luma Grothe, Ethiopian actress and top model Liya Kebede. The actress wore a silver bustier over a black jumpsuit from the shelves of Gaurav Gupta. Take a look at what Neetu Kapoor posted here:

Bubah Alfian, an internationally reputed makeup artist, shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram feed from the event. In the video, Alia Bhatt can be seen hugging him while he breaks into tears. Bubah Alfian can be seen greeting Alia by holding her hands. Sharing the video, Bubah wrote, "Several years ago.. Alia met @pevpearce, Then Pev said "my make up artist really likes you" then they took a photo together... and sent it to my WA with Pev...Then after that I met @harnaazsandhu_03 @missuniverse made a video singing the song Meri Jaan, then screenshot it with Aliaa and posted it on IG... and today I met Alia in Paris... and she chatted with Cinta... previously I also chatted with Enzy and I also told you about Pev.. she's so kind.. thanks a lot @aliaabhatt @claurakiehl @enzystoriacrying. so touched." Take a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone last year. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Paris Fashion Week, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor
