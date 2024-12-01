Dua Lipa Performs To Levitating x Shah Rukh Khan's <i>Woh Ladki Jo</i> Mashup In Mumbai. Suhana Khan Can't Keep Calm

Dua Lipa swept the audience off their feet as she performed a fan-made mashup of her song Levitating and Shah Rukh Khan's famous track Woh Ladki Jo from Baadsha at the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024 last night in Mumbai. Several videos from the venue are already viral on social media. Dua Lipa, who earlier expressed her fondness for Shah Rukh Khan, set the mood of the show as the audience gave a roaring shout out to her performance. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan couldn't keep calm as she shared a video clip of of the performance on her Instagram stories. Suhana dropped a love, a dancing girl and a goofy emoji along with the post.

The video was shared by a fan on Instagram and the comments section was swamped with adorable reactions. A fan wrote, "That's very cool. She made it real." Another comment read, "She is too iconic to do that for real." A third comment read, "Omg." Another comment read, "Finally it happened in real life." Take a look:

Back in 2019, during her India visit, Dua met Shah Rukh Khan. She posed with the actor and Shah Rukh Khan later shared it on his Instagram account. "I have decided to live by New Rules, and who better to learn them from but Dua Lipa herself? What a charming and beautiful young lady and her voice. I wish her all my love. Dua, if you can, try the steps I taught you on stage," he had captioned the post.

Ahead of her concert in the city this time, the singer stepped out for a dinner date with Callum on Thursday night. The couple made a style statement in their matching black ensembles. In the video, shared by a pap account on Instagram, Dua was snapped exiting a restaurant, hand in hand with Callum Turner.