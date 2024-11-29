About Last Night: Dua Lipa Stepped Out For Dinner Date With Boyfriend Callum Turner In Mumbai

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa and her boyfriend Callum Turner are currently in India. Dua is set to perform at the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024 on November 30 in Mumbai. Ahead of her concert in the city, the singer stepped out for a dinner date with Callum on Thursday night. The couple make for a stylish pair in their matching black ensembles. In the video, shared by a pap account on Instagram, Dua was snapped exiting a restaurant, hand in hand with Callum Turner. Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Dua Lipa was clicked arriving in Mumbai for her upcoming concert. In the clip, which was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, the singer was seen making her way to the car in a yellow tee and baggy pants. After spotting her, paps stationed outside the airport said, “Dua..Dua..Dua main yaad rakhna.”

Dua Lipa announced her India concert back in August. Sharing throwback pictures from her previous India visit on X (formerly Twitter), the singer wrote, “India, I'm coming back!! My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can't wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!”

India, I'm coming back!! my trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can't wait to see you again to perform in November!!!! ???? more infooo at… pic.twitter.com/RMz7UaFwVv — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 24, 2024

Dua Lipa celebrated New Year 2024 in India with her family. The singer explored cities like Delhi and Rajasthan. Sharing the photos from her trip on Instagram, she wrote, "I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity. This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!!!”

In terms of work, Dua Lipa released her third studio album Radical Optimism in May 2024.