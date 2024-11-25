Radical Optimism Tour: Dua Lipa Had This Much Fun In Malaysia

Dua Lipa had an incredible weekend in Malaysia, where she performed as part of the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism tour. Over two unforgettable nights in Kuala Lumpur, the singer-songwriter wowed audiences with her electrifying performances. On Monday, she shared a series of snaps and videos capturing her experiences in the picturesque city. “Thank you KL!!! 2 very sweaty nights in your city!!!” she wrote in the caption. The post opened with a clip of Dua strolling through the city streets, followed by glimpses of her power-packed stage performance. A serene shot of two monkeys against a lush green backdrop added a touch of nature, while a striking photo of the iconic Batu Caves highlighted her cultural exploration. Take a look at Dua Lipa's post below:

Before her concerts in Malaysia, Dua Lipa's Asia tour took her to Singapore, the Philippines, Japan and Taiwan. Up next, the global star is set to bring her Radical Optimism tour to India, with a performance in Mumbai on November 30. Earlier, Dua expressed her excitement about visiting Mumbai.

“One of the best parts about touring the world is getting to be a tourist in so many new places, and I always find the best things to do when I'm in Asia and definitely in India. Last time I visited, I met so many warm and kind people. It's been so long since my last performance in Mumbai. I'm trying not to set too many expectations going in, but I think I'm most looking forward to just being on stage and reconnecting with my fans that I haven't seen in so long,” Dua Lipa told Variety. For context, the singer last performed in India in 2019 at the OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai.

After her concert in India, Dua Lipa will conclude the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism tour with two shows in Seoul, South Korea, on December 4 and 5.