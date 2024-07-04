ICYMI: Dua Lipa Made Her Relationship With Callum Turner Insta Official

Dua Lipa shared this image. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Dua Lipa recently made her romance with actor Callum Turner Instagram official. She dropped a photo dump from her weekend performance at the famous Glastonbury Music Festival in the UK. Well, what caught our attention was the mushy frames featuring Dua Lipa and Callum Turner. Adorable, did we hear? Sharing the album, the singer wrote, “Dancing until you see the sunrise at a stone circle is the Glasto ritual.”

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's relationship rumours started making rounds after they were spotted together at the Golden Globes after-party. A source told Page Six that the two are in love. “It's new, but they're mad about each other,” the source was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa set the Glastonbury stage on fire with her electrifying performance. She made fans groove to some of her killer hit tracks including — Houdini and Levitating.

Dua Lipa's debut at the iconic music festival was all things glittery. The pop sensation changed into five dresses during the act, which included jaw-dropping fireworks and an ensemble of break dancers and musicians.

In the middle of her gig, Dua Lipa told her fans that it was a dream come true moment for her to perform at the Glastonbury Music Festival.

She said, “Little me would just be so beside herself right now. Honestly, I couldn't believe it. I feel so grateful.”

Dua Lipa also made the crowd groove to The Less I Know the Better from her latest album Radical Optimism. She was joined by Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, who has worked on the track with her.