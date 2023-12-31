Dua Lipa Signs Off India Like This: 'Feel Lucky To Be In And Within The Magic'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: )

Drop everything and rush straight to pop singer Dua Lipa's Instagram. The 28-year-old has declared that she “feels so beyond lucky to end my year here in India.” Dua Lipa, who is in Rajasthan with her family for the holiday season, has also shared a series of stunning pictures and videos from the travel album. From safari rides to offering prayers, Dupa Lipa's album is all things fun. Expressing her gratitude, she said, “I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity. This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!!” Replying to the post, Smriti Khanna wrote, "Aaye na mazze?" Actress Neha Dhupia replied with red heart, fire and applause emojis.

Before this, Dua Lipa dropped a set of mesmerising pictures from her Rajasthan album on Instagram and wished her fans and online family "Happy Holidays". Along with the snippets, the singer wrote, “Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead,” with a red heart emoji.

Dua Lipa and her family also paid a visit to some of the historical monuments in New Delhi. Take a look:

Wait, there is more. It is time to look at Dua Lipa's "2023 highlights." Sharing her best of bests, Dua Lipa said, “Some of my 2023 highlights!!! Thank you to all of you for making this year so unbelievably special. Counting my lucky stars every day. Excited for more more more in 2024!!”

This is not the first time Dua Lipa has visited India. The three-time Grammy Award winner was last seen in India in November 2019 for the OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai.