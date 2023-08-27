Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Chup Chup Ke Co-Star Neha Dhupia Is All Heart

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Kareena Kapoor wished her Chup Chup Ke co-star Neha Dhupia on her 43rd birthday in the most special way. The actresses, who played sisters in the 2006 romance-comedy, were spotted exiting the airport together earlier this month. Now, Kareena Kapoor has dropped a sweet wish on Neha's birthday. Sharing a picture of herself with Neha on her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday Neha, to many more discussions, love you. Have a fabulous one." Here is what Kareena Kapoor posted for her friend:

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia were pictured at the Mumbai airport. The two actors were in a chatty mood and they shared a laugh. Seeing them together, the paparazzi asked the obvious question, "Ma'am, is Chup Chup Ke 2 happening? Is there any plan for Chup Chup Ke 2?" Neha can be seen smiling upon being asked but she doesn't give a clear answer. Before heading towards her car, Kareena Kapoor hugs Neha.

Take a look at the airport video here:

The actress, who is known for her roles in Lust Stories, Tumhari Sulu, and Action Replayy, is celebrating her 43rd birthday today. On the special occasion, Neha Dhupia got the sweetest birthday wish from none other than her husband, Angad Bedi. The Ghoomer actor shared a video capturing adorable moments of Neha and their children, Guriq and Mehr. In the clip, Neha can be seen kissing and hugging both the children, while Angad is singing the happy birthday song. Angad's sweet birthday note read: “Happy birthday to the best friend..girlfriend.Wifey..mommy!!! Thank you for making our lives and home full of noise and laughter... we love you...you make it all worth it!!! From Mehr.. Guriq..and Papa.” The message was accompanied by a heart and kiss emoji.

Check out the video here:

A few months ago, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia celebrated 5 years of marriage. Angad shared a video featuring a bunch of snapshots from their wedding day. “5 panj saal katt laaye Neha dhupia naal... kithe hai mera Padam shri!!!![ Spent 5 years with Neha Dhupia. Where is my Padam shri?] Thank you for mehr and Guriq!!” read the caption.

Neha Dhupia will be seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. She will share the spotlight with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.