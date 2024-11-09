Grammy Nominations 2025: Beyonce Juggernaut To Ariana Grande And Dua Lipa Snubs - 7 Takeaways

The 2025 Grammy nominations were announced today, revealing a dynamic and competitive lineup of artists vying for the music industry's highest honours. Topping the list are Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish, showcasing a blend of both seasoned icons and rising stars. The announcement also delivered a few notable snubs and surprises, sparking plenty of conversation. Here's a look at the highlights from the 2025 Grammy nominations.

Female Artists Dominate

After female acts swept all top honours at the 2024 Grammys, women continue to shine in 2025 by dominating major categories. Women make up six of the eight nominees for Album and Record of the Year and are well-represented in categories such as Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, Best Americana Performance, Best Folk Album and Best Latin Pop Album.

The Snubs

Ariana Grande received three nominations but was noticeably absent from the top three categories: Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year, as well as the Pop Solo Performance category. Taylor Swift garnered six nominations, but her groundbreaking concert film, The Eras Tour, did not make the cut for Best Music Film. Additionally, her collaboration on Fortnight was not nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance; instead, Taylor is recognized for her cameo on Gracie Abrams' Us.

Other overlooked talents include Hozier, whose return to the charts with Too Sweet, Tommy Richman's viral hit Million Dollar Baby and Vampire Weekend's critically acclaimed Only God Was Above Us, all of which went without nominations. Big names like Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa and K-pop stars Lisa, RM and Jung Kook also missed nominations in their respective categories.

Beyonce Reigns Supreme

Beyonce expanded her versatility this year with nominations across Pop, R&B, Rock, Rap, Dance and even Country, earning a total of 11 nominations. She also supported other artists, as seen in her duet with Linda Martell, a pioneer for Black artists in country music. Martell, the first Black woman to perform solo at the Grand Ole Opry, receives her first Grammy nomination alongside Beyonce for Best Melodic Rap Performance with Spaghetti in Cowboy Carter, featuring Shaboozey.

Famous Faces

Actor Daniel Radcliffe could become a Grammy winner with his nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album for Merrily We Roll Along. He is up against Alicia Keys and Wayne Brady, nominated for Hell's Kitchen and The Wiz, respectively. In comedy, Nikki Glaser vies for Best Comedy Album against Grammy veterans Dave Chappelle, Trevor Noah, Ricky Gervais and Jim Gaffigan.

The Beatles Back in the Game

The Beatles received two nominations, including Record of the Year, for their farewell song, Now and Then. Sean Ono Lennon also received recognition with a nomination for Best Packaged or Special Limited Edition Product as art director for his father's Mind Games commemorative re-release.

Movie Music

Viral music moments from films were celebrated, with Deadpool & Wolverine's revival of NSYNC's Bye, Bye, Bye nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. Other films nominated in the category include Saltburn, featuring a cover of Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Murder on the Dancefloor, The Color Purple, Maestro and Twisters.

First-Timers

Willow Smith scored her first nomination for Outstanding Arrangement, Instruments, and Vocals for Big Feelings, putting her on a potential Grammy-winning path like her father. Other first-time nominees include Morgan Wallen, Sabrina Carpenter, Kim Gordon and Pete Rock.