Grammy Nominations 2025: Beyonce Leads With 11 Nods, Full List Of Nominees Out

Beyonce is dominating the 2025 Grammy nominations with a career-high 11 nods for her Cowboy Carter album and its singles, surpassing her previous best of 10 nominations in 2009. However, she's not the only powerhouse woman making waves this year. Alongside Beyonce, four other female artists- Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter -are all nominated in the top three general categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.
Both Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter are also nominated for Best New Artist, making them contenders in all four of the Grammy's major categories. Should either win Best New Artist along with Record, Song, and Album of the Year, they would make history as the first artists to achieve that feat since Billie Eilish in 2020.
In addition to Beyonce's impressive 11 nominations, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Charli XCX follow closely behind with seven nominations each. Taylor, Chappell and Sabrina each earned six nominations.
Check out the full list of nominees:
Record of the Year
The Beatles - Now and Then
Beyonce - Texas Hold 'Em
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX - 360
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Album of the Year
Andre 3000 - New Blue Sun
Beyonce - Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX - Brat
Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year
Beyonce - Texas Hold 'Em
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
Best Country Album
Beyonce - Cowboy Carter
Chris Stapleton - Higher
Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind
Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyonce - 16 Carriages
Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman
Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best Musical Theatre Album
Hell's Kitchen
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beyonce, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii
Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Don't Trust You
Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)
Latto - Big Mama
Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack
Lucky Daye - Algorithm
Muni Long - Revenge
Usher - Coming Home
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown - Residuals
Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Jhene Aiko - Guidance
Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)
SZA - Saturn
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Doechii
Chappell Roan
Khruangbin
Raye
Sabrina Carpenter
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill
Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
Kim Gordon - Bye Bye
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake
St. Vincent - Flea
Best Dance Pop Recording
Ariana Grande - Yes, And?
Billie Eilish - L'Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)
Charli XCX - Von Dutch
Madison Beer - Make You Mine
Troye Sivan - Got Me Started
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine - Remix
Beyonce Featuring Post Malone - Levii's Jeans
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - Us.
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyonce - Bodyguard
Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Charli XCX - Apple
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. - Romance
Green Day - Saviors
Idles - Tangk
Jack White - No Name
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Daniel Nigro
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Best African Music Performance
Asake & Wizkid - MMS
Burna Boy - Higher
Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay - Sensational
Tems - Love Me JeJe
Yemi Alade - Tomorrow
Best Musica Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Carín León - Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
Chiquis - Diamantes
Jessi Uribe - De Lejitos
Peso Pluma - Exodo
Best Latin Pop Album
Anitta - Funk Generation
Kali Uchis - Orquídeas
Kany Garcia - Garcia
Luis Fonsi - El Viaje
Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Doe - Holy Hands
Melvin Crispell III - Yesterday
Ricky Dillard - Hold On (Live)
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr - One Hallelujah
Yolanda Adams - Church Doors
At last year's Grammy Awards, the Big Four categories were claimed by Taylor Swift (Album of the Year), Miley Cyrus (Record of the Year), Victoria Monet (Best New Artist) and Billie Eilish (Song of the Year). The 2024 ceremony also celebrated the achievements of artists such as SZA, Karol G and Killer Mike.