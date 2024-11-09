Grammy Nominations 2025: Beyonce Leads With 11 Nods, Full List Of Nominees Out

Beyonce is dominating the 2025 Grammy nominations with a career-high 11 nods for her Cowboy Carter album and its singles, surpassing her previous best of 10 nominations in 2009. However, she's not the only powerhouse woman making waves this year. Alongside Beyonce, four other female artists- Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter -are all nominated in the top three general categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

Both Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter are also nominated for Best New Artist, making them contenders in all four of the Grammy's major categories. Should either win Best New Artist along with Record, Song, and Album of the Year, they would make history as the first artists to achieve that feat since Billie Eilish in 2020.

In addition to Beyonce's impressive 11 nominations, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Charli XCX follow closely behind with seven nominations each. Taylor, Chappell and Sabrina each earned six nominations.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Record of the Year

The Beatles - Now and Then

Beyonce - Texas Hold 'Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX - 360

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Album of the Year

Andre 3000 - New Blue Sun

Beyonce - Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

Beyonce - Texas Hold 'Em

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

Best Country Album

Beyonce - Cowboy Carter

Chris Stapleton - Higher

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyonce - 16 Carriages

Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Musical Theatre Album

Hell's Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beyonce, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Don't Trust You

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)

Latto - Big Mama

Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Muni Long - Revenge

Usher - Coming Home

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - Residuals

Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Jhene Aiko - Guidance

Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)

SZA - Saturn

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill

Fontaines D.C. - Starburster

Kim Gordon - Bye Bye

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake

St. Vincent - Flea

Best Dance Pop Recording

Ariana Grande - Yes, And?

Billie Eilish - L'Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)

Charli XCX - Von Dutch

Madison Beer - Make You Mine

Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine - Remix

Beyonce Featuring Post Malone - Levii's Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - Us.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyonce - Bodyguard

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX - Apple

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

Idles - Tangk

Jack White - No Name

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Daniel Nigro

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Wizkid - MMS

Burna Boy - Higher

Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay - Sensational

Tems - Love Me JeJe

Yemi Alade - Tomorrow

Best Musica Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Carín León - Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Chiquis - Diamantes

Jessi Uribe - De Lejitos

Peso Pluma - Exodo

Best Latin Pop Album

Anitta - Funk Generation

Kali Uchis - Orquídeas

Kany Garcia - Garcia

Luis Fonsi - El Viaje

Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Doe - Holy Hands

Melvin Crispell III - Yesterday

Ricky Dillard - Hold On (Live)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr - One Hallelujah

Yolanda Adams - Church Doors

At last year's Grammy Awards, the Big Four categories were claimed by Taylor Swift (Album of the Year), Miley Cyrus (Record of the Year), Victoria Monet (Best New Artist) and Billie Eilish (Song of the Year). The 2024 ceremony also celebrated the achievements of artists such as SZA, Karol G and Killer Mike.