<i>Kerala Story 2</i>: Censor Board Cuts Rape Scene, Kissing Visuals By "50% Of Original" Among 16 Edits

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, the sequel to the controversial and National Award-winning 2023 film The Kerala Story, has been caught in the eye of the storm ever since its trailer released last week.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court ordered the makers to arrange a screening of the film in Kochi before its Friday release. The court was hearing a petition against the cancellation of the film's censor certificate over allegations of maligning and stereotyping Kerala and its people.

The Kerala Story 2, which has a running time of 131 minutes and 24 seconds, was suggested 16 modifications by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film was granted a U/A and 16+ certificate by the Censor Board.

Among the 16 edits, the significant changes include reductions in the visuals depicting women being slapped, hit, and rape to "50% of the original". The makers were also asked to cut down "lip-locking scenes" by half of the original time duration.

Visuals of women head-hitting have also come under the censor's scrutiny.

The makers have also been asked to add a disclaimer stating that the story is based on true events. Among other modifications, visuals of accused house demolition with a bulldozer have been changed.

Several dialogues were modified and words were muted.

The makers submitted the script as per script dialogue, proper documents for true-event-based scenes (deposited on a pendrive with the CEO), and a consent letter for minor artistes used in the film.

What The Petition In Kerala High Court Is All About

A 26-year-old biologist from Kerala moved the Kerala High Court against The Kerala Story 2.

Identifying himself as a Malayali Brahmin, Sreedev Namboodiri questioned both the content and the title of the sequel, arguing that it unfairly targets Kerala and its people.

The petitioner alleged "malicious and stereotypical projections scandalising an entire state without any basis".

According to the plea, "A perusal of the trailer of the movie shows that the story is based on women from three different states and takes place mainly in the northern part of India. Yet, the title and scenes try to portray the state in a bad light. The movie tends to alienate Kerala and Keralites from the rest of India, despite the fact that Keralites work across India and the world, contributing to the Indian economy and providing residence and employment to several migrant workers from other parts of India."

What The Kerala High Court Said on Tuesday

During the hearing at the Kerala High Court, Justice Bechu Kurian said that "concerns of the people of Kerala about The Kerala Story 2 can't be kept aside".

Following the court's order, the makers of The Kerala Story 2 have stated that they are withdrawing the teaser of the film.

The film ignited a raging online debate after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized it, calling it "false propaganda" and "poisonous".

Director Anurag Kashyap and actor Prakash Raj took digs at The Kerala Story director Kamakhya Narayan Singh, who reacted strongly to their views.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures, the upcoming film has triggered controversy over its alleged portrayal of "forced" religious conversion. It is slated to be released in theatres on Friday, February 27.