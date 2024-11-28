Guys, Dua Lipa is in India. The pop star has landed in Mumbai for Zomato Feeding India Concert. The show will be held at MMRDA, BKC, on November 30. The first edition of this event, held in December 2022, was headlined by Post Malone. Now, we have a video of the Grammy-winning singer and her team exiting from Mumbai airport. In the clip, which was recorded by the paparazzi stationed outside the airport, Dua Lipa is seen making her way to the car in a yellow tee and baggy pants. After spotting the singer, paps says, “Dua..Dua..Dua main yaad rakhna.” Did he pick the lyrics from the evergreen song Channa Mereya? We aren't sure.

Dua Lipa announced her Mumbai concert with a set of pictures on X (formerly Twitter). At that time, she wrote, “India, I'm coming back!! My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can't wait to see you again to perform in November!!!! more info at http://dualipa.com”

India, I'm coming back!! my trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can't wait to see you again to perform in November!!!! ???? more infooo at… pic.twitter.com/RMz7UaFwVv — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 24, 2024

Before this, Dua Lipa came to India with her family. She explored Delhi and Rajasthan.

Sharing the photos from her trip on Instagram, Dua Lipa wrote, "I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity. This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!!!”

Meanwhile, the Zomato Feeding India Concert will also feature some of the top Indian singers.