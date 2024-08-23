Advertisement

Dua Lipa Is Coming To Mumbai (Again). Check Out Date, Venue, Tickets, And More

The extravagant musical night is an initiative to "create awareness around hunger and malnutrition in India"

Read Time: 2 mins
Dua Lipa Is Coming To Mumbai (Again). Check Out Date, Venue, Tickets, And More
This image was shared on Instagram

Dua Lipa fans, get ready to “levitate”. Why? Well, the Grammy-winning singer, who celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday, is coming to India. The global icon will be performing at MMRDA Ground, BKC in Bandra on November 30. The news was confirmed by Zomato Live on Friday (August 23). The extravagant musical night, organised by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal through his Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC), is an initiative to “create awareness around hunger and malnutrition in India”. Other artists who will be performing at the concert are Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder. The ticket sale date is yet to be unveiled.  

Zomato Live has shared details about the concert on Instagram. “Dua Lipa is HERE to ‘blow your mind'. Get ready to dance the night away at the Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai on November 30th. Tickets go live soon! Get notified on the Zomato Live tab now. Don't miss the exclusive pre-sale for HSBC cardholders with 10 percent off from 27th-29th August (limited time only),” read the side note. 

Deepinder Goyal also dropped the details of the concert on X (formerly Twitter). “Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) is back! Headlining this year's event is my favourite global pop icon, Dua Lipa, an inspiration to millions worldwide! ZFIC is our endeavour to strengthen India's resolve to eradicate malnutrition and hunger in the country through community mobilisation. This is just the beginning of the movement and I couldn't be more excited! See you all on November 30th in Mumbai, to experience the uniting power of music! Stay tuned! Pre-sale tickets go live on the Zomato app starting August 27th,” he wrote. 

Dua Lipa has also expressed her excitement about coming to India again, reported Hindustan Times.

“I can't wait to return in November 2024 to perform for an incredible audience at the Zomato Feeding India Concert,” she was quoted as saying.

In 2019, Dua Lipa performed at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai. 

Dua Lipa, Zomato Feeding India Concert
