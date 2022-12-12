Malaika Arora And Other Celebs Had This Much Fun At Post Malone's Mumbai Concert

Malaika Arora shared this picture. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

American singer-rapper Post Malone performed at his maiden concert in India over the weekend. On Saturday, the singer performed at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai as part of the Feeding India Concert by Zomato. Names from Bollywood and the music industry attended the concert and have shared images and videos from the event on social media. Model-actress-entrepreneur Malaika Arora shared images – that went viral in no time – with Post Malone on Instagram. In the images, the two are seen smiling at each other amid what appears to be a happy conversation. In the caption, Malaika Arora said, “You were awesome Post Malone. Ur music is (heart emoji).” While Malaika Arora is seen in an all-black outfit, Post Malone is dressed in a blue shirt and pants.

See the image here:

Singer Armaan Malik also shared videos on Instagram Stories from the performance. In one clip, he tagged the singer and dropped a blue heart emoji. In the next, he wrote, “Fav.”

Actress-VJ Anusha Dandekar also shared images with Post Malone. “Sorry for the cheese. But in my defence, this is one of my favourite Artists ever, his songs are always on loop, love his lyrics, his style and sound…Post fan… and also he's the loveliest person… so it was a pleasure to meet him. PM, you are a true star. I like you, I do Post Malone. Ok ok end of the cheese.”

Post Malone is known for his songs Congratulations and Rockstar. The singer, who began his music career in 2011, also has 10 Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, one MTV Video Music Award, and nine Grammy Award nominations to his credit. He also holds several Billboard chart records and is known for his work across genres such as hip hop, pop, R&B, and more.