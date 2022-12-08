It's 'Bombay Vs Bollywood' With Malaika Arora And Sumukhi Suresh. ROFL Video Inside

A still from the video. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora is basking in the success of her new show Moving In With Malaika. It is all about her moments with her family and friends, glimpses of which she has been sharing on social media. Now, for her latest post, Malaika joined hands with comedian Sumukhi Suresh and the result will leave you in splits. The duo's hilarious take on how things are done and said in Bombay and Bollywood is wholesome content. The clip starts with Sumukhi saying, “In Bollywood, they don't say ‘I love you' They say….” Malaika, being her sassy self, adds, “We are just friends.” Moving on, when the comedian asks Malaika, “In Bandra, they don't say, ‘Let's gossip.' They say…,” she replies, “Let's catch up over margaritas.” Answering what's the argot for being rich in Bollywood, the actress gives the perfect reply, “We live in Bandra.”

In the end, Malaika Arora shows the reality of Mumbai locals in a rib-tickling way. When Sumukhi Suresh says, “And in the local train, we don't say, ‘Please move',” the actress quickly shows us how it's done in locals. She pushes Sumukhi off the couch and they start laughing.

Sharing the clip, Malaika Arora wrote, “In Bollywood, we don't say, ‘Watch Moving in With Malaika,' we say, ‘Catch you at 8 pm.' Catch Sumukhi Suresh and me bring the house down tonight, on Moving In With Malaika.”

Malaika Arora, on her show, has been opening up about a lot of aspects of her life, which she hasn't discussed much before publicly. Recently, Malaika talked about her equation with her ex-husband, filmmaker-actor Arbaaz Khan. She called him a “wonderful person” and added, “He let me be the person I am today. I feel a lot of me that I am today is also because of him because he let me be the person I am."

Malaika Arora has also spoken about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor and co-parenting Arhaan with Arbaaz Khan. Her show airs on Disney+Hotstar.