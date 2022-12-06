Malaika Arora Dances To Tip Tip Barsa Pani With Moral Support From Neha Dhupia

A still from a video. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora is no stranger to Bollywood chartbusters. In fact, she is a fixture in most of them. So when Malaika and her friend, actress Neha Dhupia came under one roof, there was a whole lot of dancing to some iconic Bollywood songs. In a video shared online, Malaika and Neha are seen standing together, waiting for a song to play before they perform its hook step. It came as no surprise that the first song was the iconic Chaiyya Chiayya that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika. Next on the list is Salman Khan's O O Jaane Jaana and the Raveena Tandon-starrer Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Sharing the post, Malaika Arora wrote, “When two BFFs meet, the shenanigans begin! Wanna know more? Catch us in #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika now streaming…”

A few days ago, Malaika Arora was also seen dancing with ace choreographer Farah Khan. The two are grooving to Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, both originally choreographed by Farah and performed by Malaika. The clip starts with Malaika and Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya in the movie Dil Se.., followed by Malaika grooving to Munni Badnaam Hui in Salman Khan's Dabangg. Then, Malaika and Farah begin to perform the hook steps of Munni Badnaam Hui, Chaiyya Chaiyya and Anarkali Disco Chali (from the movie Housefull 2). The video was shared as part of the promotions for Malaika's show Moving In With Malaika.

See the post here:

Farah Khan has also appeared in another promo video of the show, in which the two are discussing Malaika's personal life. The clip also featured her BFF Kareena Kapoor, who can be heard saying, "I think she (Malaika) is witty, hot, beautiful and she is rock solid, let's see if she lets her guard down." Sharing the post, Malaika wrote, "It's time for me to let you all in, will I let my guard down?"

Check out the post below:

Malaika Arora's show Moving In With Malaika is currently available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.