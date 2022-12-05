Just Malaika Arora Dancing To Her Biggest Hits With Farah Khan. First, Chaiyya Chaiyya

A still from a video. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora has treated her Insta family to a new video in which she and Farah Khan are grooving to their hit tracks Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui. The clip starts with Malaika and Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya in the movie Dil Se.., followed by Malaika grooving to Munni Badnaam Hui in the movie Dabangg. In the next scene, we see a TV flashing, "What's your favourite hook step." Next, Malaika and Farah enter the frame and start recreating the hook steps of the iconic songs Munni Badnaam Hui, Chaiyya Chaiyya and Anarkali Disco Chali (from the movie Housefull 2). All these songs featured Malaika and were choreographed by Farah. For Chaiyya Chaiyya, Farah was awarded Filmfare Award for Best Choreography.

In the video, Malaika Arora looks stunning in a black bodycon dress paired with high heels, while Farah Khan looks pretty in a red co-ord set. It seems to be a promotional video for her show Moving In With Malaika as in the caption, Malaika wrote, "What's gotten us grooving?! You guessed it right - #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika starts streaming tonight, Mon - Thu at 8 pm only on Disney Plus Hotstar."

Here have a look:

Malaika Arora's reality show Moving In With Malaika will stream tonight (December 5) on Disney Plus Hotstar. The show marks her OTT debut.

Earlier, she shared a video in which Malaika can be seen speaking to Farah Khan about her life decisions and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The clip also featured her BFF Kareena Kapoor, who can be heard saying, "I think she(Malaika) is witty, hot, beautiful and she is rock solid, let's see if she lets her guard down." Sharing the post, she wrote, "It's time for me to let you all in, will I let my guard down?" Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora has featured as a lead in films Kaante and EMI. Also, she is known for her songs Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal and Munni Badnaam Hui.