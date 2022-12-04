Moving In With Malaika: 'I Have Moved On And My Ex...,' Says Malaika Arora In New Teaser

A still from a video. (courtesy: DisneyPlus Hotstar)

Malaika Arora, who is gearing up for her upcoming reality show Moving In With Malaika, has dropped a new teaser on her Instagram handle. In the clip, Malaika can be seen opening up about her separation from Arbaaz Khan and her life decisions with Farah Khan. It also shows her BFF Kareena Kapoor speaking about the actress. The video starts with Farah saying, "I said yes," to this, Malaika clarifies, "Yes, to a show Farah, but whatever else the world says...". Next, we see Kareena calling Malaika "witty, hot, beautiful and rock solid." "I think she(Malaika) is witty, hot, beautiful and she is rock solid, let's see if she lets her guard down," Kareena Kapoor added.

The clip also shows Malaika speaking at an event where her sister Amrita Arora and actress Sophie Choudry can be seen sitting in the audience. Malaika says, "I have moved on, my ex has moved on, when will every one of you."

In another scene, Malaika gets teary-eyed while talking to Farah about her life decisions. "Every decision that I made in my life has been completely worth it. I am happy." Farah consoles her and says, "Aww, you look beautiful even when you cry."

Sharing the teaser, Malaika Arora wrote in the caption, "It's time for me to let you all in, will I let my guard down? #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika starts streaming December 5th Monday - Thursday at 8 pm only on Disney PlusHotstar." Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Dino Morea wrote, "Good luck Mala. This looks great," while Sophie Choudry wrote, "My bags are packed. Am moving in. Wait. I already live there. This is gonna be fab love."

Here have a look:



Malaika Arora got married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan in 998 and welcomed their son Arhaan Khan in November 2002. However, almost after 18 years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways in 2017 and continues co-parenting their son. Malaika is now dating actor Arjun Kapoor for a while, Arbaaz, on the other hand, is dating model Giorgia Andriani.