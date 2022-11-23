In Pics: A Tour Of Malaika Arora's Mumbai Home

A throwback of Malaika at her home. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora is all set to give her fans a sneak peek into her life with the new reality show Moving In With Malaika, which will stream on Disney+Hotstar from December 5. Before the show airs, here's a closer look at the actress' sleek and super stylish Mumbai home, revealed by Disney+ Hotstar as the shoot for Moving In With Malaika begins today. Here are the curated pictures from Malaika Arora's home - right from the entrance, to a glimpse of her living room, her bedroom, the kitchen as well as her walk-in closet. The colour palette of Malaika Arora's home is dominated by white and pastel shades, with a hint of warm, earthy tones.

See photos from Malaika Arora's house here:

A glimpse of Malaika Arora's bedroom.

A glimpse of Malaika Arora's livingroom.

Malaika Arora's home entrance.

A glimpse of Malaika Arora's kitchen.

Another glimpse of Malaika Arora's home.

Malaika Arora trended big time after she shared a cryptic post and she captioned it: "I said yes." She later announced that she said "yes" to the reality show Moving In With Malaika. "I said yes to Disney+Hotstar for my new reality show #HotstarSpecials #MovinginwithMalaika, where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about? Streaming from 5th Dec! #MIMonHotstar," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Moving In With Malaika will stream on Disney+Hotstar from December 5. The 16-episode series will air from Monday to Thursday.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others.

Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.