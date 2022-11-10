What Malaika Arora Really 'Said Yes' To - Wait, What Did You Think She Was Talking About?

Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Alright, alright, Malaika Arora almost had us all with her cryptic Instagram post that she shared on Thursday morning. The one that she captioned: "I said yes." After a couple of hours (and a lot of speculation about a possible announcement involving boyfriend Arjun Kapoor), Malaika Arora decided to finally reveal the thing that she actually said yes to and turns out, it is a new reality show titled Moving In With Malaika , which will stream on Disney+Hotstar from December 5 and it will give fans a closer look into the star's life. Sounds exciting, doesn't it?

Malaika Arora announced her association with the project by sharing a post, the caption on which read: "I said yes to Disney+Hotstar for my new reality show Hotstar Specials Moving In With Malaika where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about? Streaming from 5th Dec. #MIMonHotstar."

Take a look at Malaika Arora's post here:

Earlier on Thursday, she teased her fans by sharing a cryptic post and she captioned it "I said YES," along with revolving heart emojis.

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

In terms of work, Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others.

Malaika Arora, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.