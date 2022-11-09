Arbaaz Khan On Equation With Ex-Wife Malaika Arora: 'We've Matured Over The Years'

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora were pictured at the airport with their son Arhaan Khan.

Arbaaz Khan in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan opened up about his equation with ex-wife Malaika Arora after divorce. The actor admitted that he and Malaika are in a better place now and have learned to be "more accepting of each other's choices". Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, he said, "We have a child (Arhaan Khan) together, so we have to be in a nice state of mind, and that's how we've always been. And yes, we've both grown to be different people. We've matured over the years and have been a little more accepting about each other's... a lot of things."

Arbaaz Khan added, "We've got to move on in life, we have to accept things in life, and there are a lot of things about me that she may have accepted and a lot of things about her that I may have accepted."

Speaking about his son Arhaan Khan, he added, "But we have one common interest, and that's our child. And he doesn't deserve to any kind of scenario where there's a discord while he's growing up."

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998 and welcomed their son Arhaan in November 2022. However, after 18 years of marriage, the couple separated in 2017 and continues co-parenting their 20-year-old son. Also, often they are spotted together when they drop Arhaan at the airport.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan is busy promoting his upcoming web series Tanaav, co-starring Danish Husain, Ekta Kaul, Manav Vij and others. It is slated to premiere on SonyLIV on November 11.