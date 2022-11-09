Malaika Arora's Adorable Wish For Son Arhaan Khan, 20 Today

Arhaan with mom Malaika. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora curated the best set of pictures to wish her son Arhaan Khan on his 20th birthday on Wednesday. Malaika posted a couple of throwback pictures of the birthday boy along with a few recent ones. She captioned the post: "My baby boy is a grown-up man today... but will always be my baby happy birthday my Arhaan." She added the hashtags #20yrsold and #mamasboy to her post. In the comments section, Bipasha Basu dropped heart emoji. Malaika's friend Mallika Bhatt wrote: "Happy birthday darling Arhaan."

Check out Malaika Arora's post here:

Malaika Arora's sister Amrita also wished the birthday boy with a special post. Posting pictures of the birthday boy in her Instagram post, Amrita Arora wrote: "This is 20. My constant... Annoying AF but still love you the most Arhaan Khan. Happy birthday."

Malaika's mom Joyce Arora also wished the birthday boy. She posted a video on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Happy birthday Arhaan... Our first born grandson. You may be across the seven seas, but our love and blessings are flying across. Have a wonderful day. May you have a wonderful year ahead and your dreams start taking shape. Love you lots."

Malaika Arora and actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan were married for 19 years. They got divorced in 2017. Arbaaz and Malaika are parents to 20-year-old son named Arhaan. He went abroad for higher studies last year. Malaika Arora has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor for over 4 years, while Arbaaz is rumoured to be dating model Giorgia Andriani.

Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She also featured as a judge in Supermodel Of The Year 2 with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.