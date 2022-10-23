At Malaika Arora's 49th Birthday Bash, Kareena-Saif, Karisma Kapoor And Others Arrive In Style

Kareena Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Manish Malhotra pictured in Bandra.

Malaika Arora, who has turned a year older today (October 23) is celebrating her birthday with friends Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Sussanne Khan with boyfriend Arslan Goni, Manish Malhotra and others. Malaika, 49, is hosting a party in Bandra, Mumbai. Kareena looked stunning in a black coat paired with blue jeans, while Karisma and Saif posed together for the shutterbugs stationed outside the venue. Maheep and Bhavana twinned in white outfits and Seema Sajdeh looked stylish in a brown and black co-ord set. Ace designer Manish Malhotra looked dashing in a yellow kurta paired with white pyjamas. Check out the pictures below:

Malaika Arora is celebrating her 49th birthday today, and on this occasion, her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor dropped an adorable picture along with a sweet note, "The Yin to my Yang Happy Birthday Baby Just be You, be happy, be mine..."

Here have a look:

Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora also dropped an adorable yet funny post. Sharing a stunning picture of the model, she wrote, "Happy happiest birthday Queen! Keep shattering that glass ceiling and knocking down doors ...I love more than you love London Be mine also forever."

Here have a look:

On the work front, Malaika Arora started her career as a host on shows such as Club MTV, Love Line and Style Check. She then entered the modelling industry and appeared in the album songs like Bally Sagoo's Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha. She made her debut in Bollywood with the popular track Chaiyaa Chaiyya in Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala's classic film Dil Se. In 2008, she made her debut as a producer with her former husband, Arbaaz Khan. The founding company Arbaaz Khan Productions has created the Dabangg series, starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.