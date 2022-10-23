'Be Mine,' Writes Arjun Kapoor As He Shares Birthday Post For His 'Baby' Malaika Arora. Her Reply

Arjun Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

It is Malaika Arora's birthday today. The diva turns 49 today. Can you believe it? Not many would disagree that Malaika Arora is ageing backwards. Of course, her family and friends have shared the cutest birthday notes for the actress. Well, the one wish, in particular, that stole the show was by her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The actor has dropped a super adorable picture featuring himself and his ladylove. Arjun Kapoor's birthday note read, “The Yin to my Yang. Happy Birthday, baby. Just be you, be happy, be mine…” The post has spread like wildfire on Instagram. Arjun Kapoor's Ek Villain Returns co-star Tara Sutaria replied with a black heart emoji. Actress Amy Jackson dropped a fiery heart emoji. Casting director Shanoo Sharma sent “big love” to the birthday girl.

Malaika Arora didn't miss Arjun Kapoor's oh-so-sweet post. She has reshared the birthday note on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Only urs [yours].” We're not crying, you are.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship official in 2019. From dropping loved-up posts to holiday goals, the two are major couple goals. Recently, in an interview with the Times of India, Malaika Arora opened up about their relationship and their future plans. "Every relationship has its process, its plans and what next and where next. The most essential part is if we know we want a future together. If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, 'Oh, I don't know'... that's not where I stand in my relationship. It's sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we're thinking of the where-next and what-next parts," she said.

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in The Lady Killer. The suspense thriller, by Ajay Bahl, stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The plot revolves around the whirlwind romance of a small-town "playboy", portrayed by Arjun Kapoor, and a "self-destructive beauty", played by Bhumi Pednekar.

Arjun Kapoor also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey in his kitty.



