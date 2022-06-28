Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Are Doing The Most Couple Thing Ever - Sharing Clothes

Malaika Arora in Arjun Kapoor's post. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been posting stunning pictures of their Parisian holiday, leaving the Internet in a frenzy. The couple flew to the city of love for Arjun's birthday celebrations and often dropped pictures of how they were spending their vacation. After Arjun's birthday weekend, on Tuesday, the actor shared a selfie in a blue jumper and an adorable video of Malaika trying to click a picture on the street. In the caption, Arjun mentioned that though the jumper he is wearing belongs to him "by day" it is worn by Malaika "by night." The video features Malaika wearing Arjun's hoodie.

"His by day. Hers by night. Swipe right for more details," wrote, and added the hashtag "jumper sharing is caring".

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post below:

While in Paris, besides munching on burgers and fries, the couple also watched Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick. Arjun posted an Instagram story about it by giving his fans a glimpse of the movie ticket with Malaika in the background. He wrote, "What a film!!! What a ride!!! What an experience."

Earlier, Malaika shared a selfie with Arjun on his birthday, both wearing white and smiling for the camera. "It's Sunday and a birthday too, so we have to go out for brunch," she wrote in Hindi. Commenting on the post, Arjun reacted by saying, "When she takes the nicest pictures."

Take a look at some more posts featuring Arjun and Malaika's vacation:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Ek Villain 2 co-starring Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.