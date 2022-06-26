'Make A Wish My Love': Malaika Arora's Birthday Post For Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor Is All Things Sweet

Malaika Arora shared this picture of Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

The much-awaited birthday greeting for Arjun Kapoor from his girlfriend Malaika Arora is here. The actress, who is currently holidaying in Paris with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, has dropped an adorable picture and a video on her Instagram handle. The image shows Arjun in a happy mood, while the video seems from a birthday celebration, as the actress can be seen feeding a piece of cake to Arjun. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "Make a wish my love (cake emoticon)...... may all ur wishes n dreams come true (heart and kiss emoticon) happy birthday Arjun Kapoor."

Soon after Malaika shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for Arjun Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday Arjun," followed by cake and balloon emojis. Seema Kiran Sajdeh wrote, "Happy birthday Arjun Kapoor," followed by heart emotions, and Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Happy birthday my dearest Arjun," followed by a heart emoticon.

On Saturday, Malaika Arora shared a picture of Arjun Kapoor on her Instagram stories in which he was posing in front of the Eiffel Tower and captioned it as, "#verytouristy".

Arjun Kapoor also shared a series of selfies on his Instagram handle with Arjun Kapoor and captioned the post as, "Eiffel good... I knew I would... #parisvibes".

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a while now but they made their relationship official in the year 2019. Recently, Malaika in an interview with Times of India, revealed that she wants to grow old with Arjun Kapoor and added that they are now thinking of what is next in their relationship. She said, "Every relationship has its process, its plans and what next and where next. The most essential part is if we know we want a future together. If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, 'Oh, I don't know'... that's not where I stand in my relationship. It's sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we're thinking of the where-next and what-next parts."