Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday Post For 'Most Wise And Witty' Brother Arjun

Janhvi Kapoor with brother Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

It's Arjun Kapoor's birthday today (June 26), and her half-sister Janhvi Kapoor has dropped an adorable post on her Instagram stories, wishing her "most wise and strong and witty" brother. The actress shared a picture and wrote a sweet note that read, Happy Birthday to my most wise and strong and witty brother who can put a smile on any ones face. My brother (smiling emoticon) still get so happy when I say that. This year is yours (heart emoticon) you've worked so hard and risen above every obstacle that's tried to keep you down with such grace and humility. I learn from you all the time. Not just when I make my "My mind is friend I need advice" calls. Thank you for having my back and always keeping it real. I love you!!" (sic). She also posted "I love you" and "Happy birthday" stickers.

Here have a look:

Arjun Kapoor is Boney Kapoor's son from his first wife, Mona Shourie, while Janhvi Kapoor is from his second wife, Sridevi.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, who has turned 37 today, is currently in Paris celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend, Malaika Arora. The actor also received a birthday wish from his cousins Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. Sonam dropped a series of pictures and wrote a sweet note that read, "Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays So we've grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all." Check out the posts below:

Rhea Kapoor shared two pictures on her Instagram handle with Arjun Kapoor. She captioned the second post as "Have the best best year". Check out the posts below:

Coming back to Janhvi Kapoor, she is gearing up for the release of GoodLuck Jerry. The movie is slated to release on July 29 on Disney+Hotstar.