Arjun Kapoor Shares 'Eiffel Good' Pics With Girlfriend Malaika Arora From Paris Vacation

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Birthday boy Arjun Kapoor is currently having the time of his life as he enjoys a holiday with his girlfriend Malaika Arora in Paris. The actor, who has turned 37 today (June 26), has shared new photos from the picturesque location on his Instagram handle. In a series of selfies, Arjun poses with Malaika, while in the background we can see the Eiffel Tower. Sharing the post, he captioned it as "Eiffel good... I knew I would... #parisvibes". Soon after Arjun Kapoor shared the post, his industry friends and fans flooded the comment section.

Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria, Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekhaa and others dropped heart emoticons. A fan commented, "Adorable couple, while another wrote, "Best couple".

Here have a look:

On Saturday, Arjun Kapoor shared a selfie on his Instagram handle, wherein he is looking uber cool in a green t-shirt paired with a black beanie cap. Sharing the image, he wrote, "Looking Ahead Now." Check out the post below:

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora jetted off to Paris on Thursday to celebrate the former's birthday. Soon after they checked into the picturesque location, Arjun and Malaika shared pictures on their Instagram stories. Malaika shared a photo of Arjun posing in front of the Eiffel Tower and captioned it as "#verytouristy". She also re-shared Arjun's post, offering her fans a glimpse of the food and drinks, as they enjoy their time in Paris.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor has several films in his kitty - Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani, The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Kuttey.