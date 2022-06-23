Malaika Arora 'Reminds' Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor About His Birthday With An Advance Gift

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor is soon going to celebrate his 37th birthday on May 26 (Sunday), and his girlfriend Malaika Arora made sure to treat him with advance birthday gifts. Yes, Arjun Kapoor recently shared a post on his Instagram stories, giving his fans a glimpse of the gifts sent by the actress "72 hours prior" to his big day. In the image, we can see a bunch of gifts wrapped in a black and white striped cover and tied together with golden, black and white ribbons. Sharing the post, he captioned it as "72 hours prior she makes sure she reminds you it's your bday weekend" and added a song In da Club by 50 Cent in the background.

Here have a look:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a while now. After much speculations, the couple made their relationship official in 2019 and ever since then, they keep dropping their loved-up pictures on their Instagram profiles, leaving their fans in awe. Recently, in an interview with the Times of India, Malaika Arora revealed that they both (Malaika and Arjun) want a future together and added that they are now thinking of what next. She said, "Every relationship has its process, its plans and what next and where next. The most essential part is if we know we want a future together. If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, 'Oh, I don't know'... that's not where I stand in my relationship. It's sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we're thinking of the where-next and what-next parts."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor has several films in his kitty -Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham, The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Kuttey.