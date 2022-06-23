Arjun Kapoor's ROFL Explanation For Masaba Gupta's Personality Switch

Masaba Gupta shared these images. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta summed up her mid-week mood with her new Instagram post. The post was captioned: "I only have two personalities - Swipe for the second." The first video posted by Masaba was from a fitness session, in which she could be seen working out aggressively. The second slide of her Instagram post features Masaba Gupta taking a nap or so it seems. Arjun Kapoor perfectly summed up the post. In the comments section, Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Before eating at Rhea's and after eating at Rhea's." Arjun was referring to cousin and film producer Rhea Kapoor, who happens to be a close friend of Masaba and often hosts dinners and brunches at her place.

See Masaba Gupta's post here:

Masaba Gupta, who often shares videos and pictures from her workout sessions, shared this post on International Yoga Day, in which she can be seen doing the Bakasana or the crow pose. She wrote: "My time on the mat is sacred. And I've been trying to do this Asana for two years and here we are. Not even close to perfect but baby steps. The Bakasana ( Crow or Crane Pose ) for me is a lesson in confidence and overcoming fear. Trusting your own strength, your core and arms and that you will not fall flat on your face. I love yoga for what it does not just to your body but also your mind. Happy International Yoga Day! What's the one asana you want to be able to do this year."

Because one post just isn't enough to establish Masaba's fitness regime. Here's another one.

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and cricketing legend Viv Richard. Neena Gupta and Viv Richards were in a relationship in the Eighties. Viv Richards is married to Miriam while Neena Gupta later got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Masaba Gupta was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's series Modern Love Mumbai. She also featured in the Netflix smash hit Masaba Masaba, a semi-fictionalised show inspired by the lives of Masaba Gupta and her actress-mother Neena Gupta. The second season of the show will release this year. Masaba also featured as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, film producer Rhea Kapoor and many other Bollywood stars, including Masaba's mother Neena Gupta, swear by her designs.