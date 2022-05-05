In Masaba Gupta Vs Food, Guess Who Won?

Masaba Gupta in a still from the video. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta's Instagram is one fun place. The designer-actress has always been vocal about her numerous roles – actress, designer, entrepreneur and model. Along with her professional developments, Masaba Gupta also shares personal updates on her social media profile. And, this involves her interest in health and fitness, as well as her love for food. On Thursday, Masaba Gupta proved just how big of a foodie she is by posting a video with the title: “Masaba vs Food.” The clip features Masaba Gupta running out of her room to spot two friends enjoying a plate of french fries. As Masaba attempts to grab one, her hand is flicked away and she is handed a plate of healthy snacks. And when she attempts to eat it, it falls off her fork right before she bites into it.

Sharing the video, Masaba Gupta wrote, “Masaba vs Food. You win some...You lose some (I am talking about the calories).”

Watch the video here:

On Wednesday, Masaba Gupta shared pictures from Italy looking gorgeous as always. The entrepreneur wished her followers good morning in Italian by writing, “Buongiorno milano,” with heart, Sun, coffee and balloon emojis.

Soni Razdan replied to the post with heart emojis.

Masaba Gupta also shared a video of her time in Milan, giving us a glimpse of the monuments she visited and the food she ate. In the caption, Masaba Gupta said, “So much world to see. A city that leaves you with no choice but to look up. Apologies in advance for such a soulful piece of music just for pictures of some of the best tagliatelle and quite frankly the best coffee. Eid Mubarak.”

Replying to the post, Masaba Gupta's friend and producer Karan Boolani said, “Pearls… pasta… pizza.” Masaba Gupta's Masaba Masaba co-star, Rytasha Rathore said, “Just wanna drown in the carbs.”

Sharing a picture of herself in a swimsuit, strolling on the beach, Masaba Gupta quoted David Attenborough in the caption: “Nature is our biggest ally and greatest inspiration.” Replying to the post, Sobhita Dhulipala said, “Vignettes.”

In addition to her brand, House Of Masaba, Masaba Gupta also has a few projects as an actor up for release. This includes Netflix's Masaba Masaba season 2 and Amazon Prime Video's Modern Love: Mumbai.