Sonam Kapoor Has A Complaint Against Masaba Gupta And She's 'Sucking Up To Her Publicly'

Sonam Kapoor with Masaba Gupta (Courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shares a close bond with designer Masaba Gupta, but she has a complaint against her. On Tuesday, Sonam shared Masaba's latest magazine cover photos on her Instagram Stories and registered her complaint publicly. Sharing the photo, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "She's also not made my baby bump clothes yet! I can't wait for them anymore.. So, I'm sucking up to her publicly. @Masabagupta where are my clothes." Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. Masaba Gupta replied to Sonam and wrote, "Jesus take the wheel from our lady Sonam," followed by laughing emojis.

See Sonam Kapoor and Masaba Gupta's Insta stories:

Photo Credit: Masaba Gupta and Sonam Kapoor Insta Stories

Not just complaining, Sonam Kapoor also praised Masaba Gupta for her drastic weight loss and fit body. Sharing Masaba Gupta's workout video, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Look at her body! Whatta a workout @masabagupta."

See the photo here:

Photo Credit: Sonam Kapoor praising Masaba Gupta

Sharing another photo of Masaba Gupta, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "@masabagupta is the greatest designer and celeb ever.. I love her.. She's the best!"

Photo Credit: Sonam Kapoor praising Masaba Gupta

On Masaba Gupta's birthday in November, Sonam Kapoor had wished her with a sweet note. Sharing candid and throwback photos with Masaba, Sonam had written, "Happy happy birthday masu love you my pataka.. miss you and your nonsense and swag. #birthday #birthdaygirl #scorpio @masabagupta."

See the post here:

In March, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced that they are expecting their first child. They had shared photos from the maternity shoot to announced the good news.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor. Masaba Gupta is also shooting for the second season of her show Masaba Masaba.