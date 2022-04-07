Sonam Kapoor Shares A Mushy Picture With Her Husband Anand Ahuja. Calls Him 'My Baby'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress her Instagram family with her scintillating posts. The mom-to-be has recently shared an adorable picture featuring her "baby" in the post shared on Instagram. No, it's not what you think. Sonam shared a selfie with her husband Anand Ahuja. In the post, Sonam can be seen leaning on Anand's shoulder, showing off her radiating look. Sharing the image, she wrote, "My Baby is here". Sonam Kapoor and Anand are expecting their first child in Fall. Check out the post below:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dated for almost four years before getting married in May 2018. Sharing the news of pregnancy, Sonam shared several pictures from her maternity shoot and wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Here have a look:

A few days ago, Sonam Kapoor shared a stunning picture on her Instagram handle showing off her baby bump. The actress wore a white satin saree from the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She accessorised her saree with her mother Sunita Kapoor's statement jewellery and completed her look with matching juttis. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Last night for my abujani1 birthday evening. In abu jani sandeep khosla and kapoor.sunita styled by my baby rheakapoor abhilashatd"

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK. Next, she will be seen in Blind.