Sonam Kapoor Declares Today 'National Husband Appreciation Day' With This Post

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. The couple has been married for four years now and never misses a chance to dish out major relationship goals. An avid social media user, Sonam keeps treating her fans with stunning pictures of herself. Also, often she shares some mushy photos with her husband Anand, making her followers excited. Recently, the actress shared a loved-soaked picture of the two on her Instagram handle.

In the post shared by Sonam Kapoor, they both are twinning in black outfits. The Veere Di Wedding actress is showing-off her no make-up look, while Anand is as usual in his swag side. She captioned the post as "It's National Husband Appreciation Day" and tagged her husband. Check out below:

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor will soon be embracing parenthood. The couple will welcome their first baby this year. On Wednesday, the actress shared a post on her Instagram story, giving an insight into her pregnancy cravings. She shared a picture of some cakes and captioned it, "Satisfying my pregnancy cravings."

Here have a look:

Earlier, announcing the pregnancy news, Sonam Kapoor shared a post on her Instagram showing off her baby bump in a black monokini. Along with the post, she wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." Check out the post below:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK. Next, she will be seen in Blind, helmed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh.