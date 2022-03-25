In Reply To Birthday Wish, Pregnant Sonam Kapoor's Mom Sunita Thanks Her For 'Best Gift Ever'

Sonam Kapoor with her mother (Courtesy: sonamkapoor)

On Sunita Kapoor's birthday, her daughter Sonam has shared throwback photos to wish her. In reply to Sonam's wish, Sunita thanked her for giving her "the best gift ever." Sonam's birthday wish for Sunita Kapoor reads, "Happy happy birthday Mama, you're the best mom in the world. The best example set for me! I love you the most in the world. Your favourite child." Sunita Kapoor commented, "Love you so much beta, and more so now for giving me the best gift ever," followed by an array of red heart emojis. For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja.

On March 21, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had announced that they are expecting their first child. They had shared photos from the maternity shoot and captioned them as "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Sunita Kapoor had reposted the photos and had written, "Of all the names I have been called am going to love being called NANI the best Yayy! Can't wait to be a NANI !!!"

Sunita Kapoor got married to Anil Kapoor in May 1984 and in June 1985, they welcomed their first child and named her Sonam Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor was born to Anil and Sunita Kapoor in March 1987 and in November 1990, they welcomed Harshvardhan Kapoor.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.