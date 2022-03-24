Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor's First Three Months Of Pregnancy 'Were Tough'

Sonam Kapoor talks about pregnancy (Courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor recently revealed that she is pregnant

She has shared that the first three months were tough

Sonam got married to Anand in May 2018

Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, recently talked about her pregnancy and the issues that she faced. While talking to Vogue, the mom-to-be shared that the initial three months were "tough." Talking about the difficult time, Sonam Kapoor said, "It's been tough-nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is." She also said that she is looking forward to the new chapter in her life and added, "The reason we're all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves. So that evolution is something I look forward to."

Sonam Kapoor is focusing on keeping herself healthy rather than trying diet and exercise to get an ideal size. Sonam is doing yoga and weight training to keep her body healthy. "I ate a dosa for breakfast this morning. I'm not trying to be on some high protein diet to get to fifteen percent body fat. Crash dieting is just not sustainable. If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own," added Sonam.

On March 21, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared that they are expecting their first child and wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor.