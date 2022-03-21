'Coming This Fall 2022': Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Expecting First Child

Sonam Kapoor from the maternity shoot (Courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child

They got married in 2018

Sonam and Anand shared photos from the maternity shoot

Congratulations are in order as Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy news! Sonam and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child and they have shared the happy news on social media. Sharing photos from the maternity shoot, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." For the maternity shoot, Sonam Kapoor wore a black full-shelves monokini and was seen resting her head on Anand Ahuja's lap. The first photo shows Sonam Kapoor cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand Ahuja. In the last photo, the parents-to-be can be seen sharing a hearty laugh.

See Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's post:

Celebrities have wished Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. From Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor to Ekta Kapoor, everyone is sending love.

After dating each other, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. Their wedding was a starry event. Sonam and Anand have been painting the town red with their romance and their social media PDA leaves everyone gushing. On Sonam's birthday, Anand had wished her by writing the mushiest notes. His first note had read, "I know how much you love wallpapers - well you're the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal."

Anand Ahuja's second birthday note for Sonam Kapoor had read, "You can LITERALLY feel the thoughts, pains, and discomforts of others. You are genuinely and effortlessly selfless - empathy personified - and it is a daily occurrence ... Happy birthday @sonamkapoor; you are why #everydayphenomenal."

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor.