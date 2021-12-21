Can You Guess The Kapoor Sisters In This Throwback Pic?

Rhea Kapoor posted this image. (Image courtesy: rheakapoor)

Sonam Kapoor is a fashion icon and her stylist is none other than her sister Rhea Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor loves to share pictures of her family on her social media account. On Tuesday, Rhea Kapoor shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle. The photograph features herself along with her sister Sonam Kapoor sitting on the couch. Sonam Kapoor can be seen dressed in a pink dungaree and a blue sweater. Rhea Kapoor can be seen dressed in a pink top and pants. Sharing this image, Rhea Kapoor wrote: "The OGs forever," along with a hashtag #fashionkillas. Sonam Kapoor also commented on her post and wrote: "Miss you so much."

Recently, Rhea Kapoor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram post and wrote: “Happy holidays! December I can't keep up! We all fell asleep 20 mins after these pics were taken, full, happy and safe coz we all tested fr!,” along with hashtag #thisisthirtysomething

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen opposite Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija's directorial Blind. The film is a remake of a 2011 released Korean film of the same name. Rhea Kapoor on the other hand recently got married to her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani in a closed wedding ceremony on August 14, 2021.