Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar's Homes Sanitized After Dinner Guests Test COVID-Positive

Kareena Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after attending a get-together at friend and filmmaker Karan Johar's house a few days ago, has been following all the necessary protocols and precautions issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC. Photographers outside the actress' residence in Bandra as well as Karan Johar's house captured images of the area being sanitized; a team of healthcare professionals were pictured at the Kareena Kapoor's house to test other members of the family for COVID-19. Kareena and other guests who attended a dinner at Karan Johar's home on December 8 have tested positive - the actress and her friend Amrita Arora announced yesterday that they were infected; The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor are also COVID-positive, news agencies have reported.

See photos of sanitation workers spraying disinfectant at Kareena and Karan Johar's houses on Tuesday here:

Sanitation workers at Kareena Kapoor's house.

Sanitation workers at Karan Johar's house.

And here's a photo of a team of healthcare professionals at Kareena Kapoor's residence for COVID-19 tests :

After Kareena Kapoor was criticised for allegedly breaking COVID safety rules, a statement issued on behalf of the actress clarified that she had caught the virus at an "intimate" gathering where another guest "seemed unwell and was coughing."

The statement reads, "Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she's stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted covid at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catchup. It wasn't a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk. As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guard down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family."

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Seema Khan, wife of actor Sohail Khan, is the unnamed guest who was coughing at the dinner; the BMC said on Tuesday that Seema was the first of the dinner guests to have tested positive, reported news agency ANI. Maheep Kapoor's husband Sanjay Kapoor told PTI that his wife had also tested positive - all four women are fully vaccinated.

On December 8, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, her sister Karisma, Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor were pictured outside Karan Johar's house for a dinner party.

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika at Karan Johar's house.

Alia Bhatt arriving at KJo's house in a car.

Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan at KJo's house.

Other guests, who attended the house party have also been tested for COVID-19. Kareena and her group were also pictured at Rhea Kapoor's residence last week.