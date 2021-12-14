Kareena Kapoor Not At Many Parties, Got Infected At 'Intimate Dinner'

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday tested positive for Covid.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's spokesperson has put out a statement amid allegations that she attended Covid super-spreader parties in Mumbai.

"Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she's stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn't a big party as was reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk," a spokesperson for Kareena Kapoor told Filmfare.

He added, "As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family."