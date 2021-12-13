Actors Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Positive For COVID-19: Report

RT-PCR tests ordered for all those who came in contact with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora. (File)

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for Covid, news agency ANI reported on Monday. Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ordered RT-PCR tests for all those who came in contact with them.

The actors, who are close friends, were recently seen on Instagram attending several parties. Last week, they were clicked attending a party hosted by Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor in Mumbai.

As Omicron cases rise in the city, large gatherings have been banned. Eighteen cases of Omicron have been reported across Maharashtra; seven have been discharged from the hospital.

An ANI report also said the police have registered an FIR against the organisers of Punjabi rapper AP Dhillon's concert on Sunday.

Thousands were found partying without masks and following any social distancing at the Canadian singer's live concert, according to the report.

Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were among those who attended the show.

Other celebrities who tested positive earlier this year include Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Urmila Matondkar, Amit Sadh and Govinda.

Across India, there are 38 cases of Omicron, the new Covid variant first found in South Africa last month. The strain, which has a large number of mutations, is more contagious than the Delta variant but is believed to cause milder symptoms.