Seema Khan, Who Was At Party With Kareena Kapoor And Amrita Arora, Is COVID-Positive

Designer and The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Seema Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, news agency ANI reports; a day ago, actress Kareena Kapoor and her friend Amrita Arora announced they were COVID-positive. The three women belong to a close-knit circle of friends and attended a dinner at filmmaker Karan Johar's Mumbai home last week on December 8. According to Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Corporation or BMC, Seema Khan was the first of the group to have been infected with COVID, ANI reports. Seema has minor symptoms, according to BMC, and she tested positive on December 11; Kareena and Amrita had themselves tested the same day, reports ANI.

Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai residence has been sealed by the BMC after she tested positive and the area has been sanitized. On Monday, Kareena announced her positive result on social media and said she was following isolation protocols. The actress, who is fully vaccinated, wrote in an Instagram Story: "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. "My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Amrita Arora, sister of Malaika Arora, also announced on Monday evening that she had contracted COVID. "I have tested positive for COVID. I'm following all the medical guidelines and BMC's rules. Anyone who has been in contact with me, please get tested. My family and staff are fully vaccinated and have all tested negative. Stay safe, say responsible," Amrita Arora wrote in an Instagram Story.

Screenshot of Amrita Arora's Instagram story.

BMC are tracking and testing others who were at or were in contact with those who were at Karan Johar's dinner last week, reports ANI. Some 15 close contacts have already been traced and asked to get RT-PCR tests. Guests photographed at the dinner at Karan Johar's home included Alia Bhatt, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, Amrita's sister Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, and Seema's The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives co-star Maheep Kapoor. Malaika and Arjun battled COVID earlier this year.