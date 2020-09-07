Malaika Arora Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Will 'Quarantine At Home'

A file photo of Malaika Arora . (courtesy: malaikaarora)

Malaika Arora has tested positive for coronavirus and she will be "quarantined at home." On Monday morning, the 46-year-old actress shared a statement on her Instagram profile, in which she wrote: "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine." She added, "I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support . Much love." Malaika Arora, who features as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Best Dancer, resumed work in July.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora's rumored boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also contracted the virus. On Sunday, the actor shared a statement, which read, "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come."

In terms of work, Malaika Arora features as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. Earlier this year, Malaika Arora was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year, with Milind Soman and designer Masaba Gupta. Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, and Hello Hello among others.

Amitabh Bachchan along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and his 8-year-old granddaughter also had coronavirus. Other celebrities, who tested positive, include Genelia D'Souza, Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina. Singer Kanika Kapoor, actors Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko, Rachel Matthews and Daniel Dae Kim tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year.