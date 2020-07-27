Malaika Arora Returns To Work After 4 Months With 'Excitement, Nervousness, Fear'

Malaika Arora on the sets of India's Best Dancer (courtesy malakelezzawy )

Malaika Arora just joined the sets of TV show India's Best Dancer and opened up about her "mixed bag of emotions" in an Instagram post. After months of lockdown, the country is in "unlock" mode, which is a phase-wise easing of lockdown restrictions. Malaika, who went to a set after four months, equated the feeling with the "first day of school". "Stepping out of the house to resume work after almost four months... had a mixed bag of emotions... excitement, nervousness, happiness, fear. Things are definitely not the same but the show must go on," read an excerpt from Malaika's post. Malaika shared a video, which shows the sanitisation procedure she had to through to enter the sets.

Malaika added that the show-runners of India's Best Dancer are taking proper precautionary measures to ensure strict safety measures are being adhered to: "With extra precaution, extra efforts and a prayer that everything goes well, we all are restarting our lives and our work. The team went out of their way to make all of us comfortable and left no stone unturned to take all the necessary steps to ensure all the safety measures were in place. Felt like my first day of school after a long vacation and I was so excited to meet all my friends," Malaika added.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's video here:

India's Best Dancer, which runs on Sony TV, resumed shooting earlier this month, with no live audience. The episode of India's Best Dancer, featuring Malaika, aired on Sunday, with Malaika joining the contestants on stage for a groovy performance to Piya Tu.

Malaika Arora is a judge on India's Best Dancer along with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.